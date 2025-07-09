2 Cops for Cancer riders injured in Prince George hit-and-run: RCMP

Tour de North riders were out for a training ride together

Prince George RCMP says two Cops for Cancer riders – an RCMP officer and a community member – were injured in a hit-and-run while on a training ride Monday (July 7).

The Canadian Cancer Society and Prince George RCMP jointly confirmed it was two of their cyclists in a news release Tuesday.

"This incident has impacted us on a number of levels today, as we work to complete a fulsome investigation while at the same time trying to absorb the information that a member of our policing family was one of those injured. Investigations such as this take on a different nuance than we typically experience," Prince George RCMP Supt. Darin Rappel said.

Cops for Cancer manager Laura Nelson said that since beginning training in May, the riders have formed a close-knit team, "united by a shared purpose of changing the future of childhood cancer by raising funds, hope and awareness."

"The two riders injured are not only valued teammates – they are community leaders and role models dedicated to making a difference."

Prince George RCMP said in the initial news release that two cyclists were on the side of the road near the intersection of North Ospika Boulevard and McRae Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday when they were hit. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP added that officers found the suspect vehicle, a newer model black Dodge Ram 1500, and one man was in custody.