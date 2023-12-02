2 dead after crash on Highway 5 south of Little Fort

Highway is expected to be closed until 8 p.m.

A head-on collision on Highway 5 has resulted in a double fatality south of Little Fort Saturday, Dec. 2, confirm RCMP.

Sgt. Grant Simpson said the collision occurred at 10:45 a.m. and is under investigation. A traffic re-constructionist is on scene.

Blackpool Fire Rescue Chief Mike Savage told Black Press Media the collision involved an SUV and a semi-truck.

Barriere Fire Rescue noted they were called at 10:51 a.m., to the collision, along with the Little Fort Fire Department and Blackpool Fire Rescue.

DriveBC noted the road closure between Allen-Meeker Road and the Little Fort Rest Area at Little Fort at 1:15 p.m.

The road is expected to be closed until 8 p.m.

There has been snow in the area over the last 24 hours, however, it is not known what caused this incident.

Highway 5 has been under intense scrutiny in the past year or more as there has been a sharp increase in the number of fatalities and injury collisions along this stretch of highway which sees heavy commercial traffic connecting B.C. and Alberta.

Local leaders have been pushing for enforcement of dashcams in commercial vehicles along with variable speed limits and mountain driving certification.