2 dead in crash at private Oliver race track

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision at a private race track in Oliver.

On June 5, at 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Area 27. Upon further investigation, Oilver RCMP found that the driver of a sports car failed to navigate a turn in the course and struck a cement barrier at a high rate of speed.

Both the driver and passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene, police said.

"Criminality is not believed to be a factor, and the matter is now being investigated by the BC Coroner Service," said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

BC Health Emergency Services responded with two ambulances shortly after 5 p.m. and said the patients were not transported to the hospital.

No further information is being available at this time, Oliver RCMP added.