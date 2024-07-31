2 eagles rescued in B.C. after getting locked in fight, 1 flies into a scooter

A 3rd bald eagle was rescued after a suspected train strike

Three bald eagles were recently rescued in two separate incidents in B.C., according to a Delta-based rescue society.

The most recent was on Monday (July 29) when Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society was called out to rescue a bald eagle who was injured after a suspected train strike, a Facebook post from the society says. The bird was first seen the Thursday before, but had disappeared into nearby bushes.

OWL says the bird was rescued but "quite sore," and it was set to have an X-ray the following day.

Days earlier, OWL was called about two bald eagles locked in a fight. Volunteers attempted to "scare them apart, which usually does work, but not in this case."

Neither bird would let go "and continued to argue." The volunteer had to pry apart each of their talons.

"During the separation, we decided to try to release the less injured bird in case he had a nest nearby. He flew away awkwardly into the the path of an unsuspecting scooterist."

Both the eagle and the scooterist were uninjured. The second bird suffered an injury close to its eye and was brought into OWL's care for more than a week to heal and was then released back into the wild.