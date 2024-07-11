UPDATE: 4 earthquakes hit off the west coast of Vancouver Island

After four earthquakes no tsunami is expected

2 more earthquakes have been reported off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Those earthquakes followed two earlier quakes that occurred within 30 minutes of each other early in the morning on Thursday, July 11.

According to the Earthquakes Canada website, the first quake was listed as hitting roughly 183 km southwest of the Village of Port Alice just after 8 a.m. at a magnitude of 6.4, and then was followed by a 4.3-magnitude quake around 8:35 a.m. that was listed as being 194 km away from Port Alice.

Earthquakes Canada said the first quake was "lightly felt on Vancouver Island" and no tsunami was expected.

The third quake hit at 9:17 a.m. with a 4.9-magnitude 166 km southwest of Port Alice, followed by the fourth quake hitting at 10:34 a.m. with a 4.8-magnitude 197 km southwest of Port Alice.

Neither were felt and no Tsunami was expected.

Earthquakes are regularly recorded off the B.C. coast thanks in part to the Juan de Fuca tectonic plate meeting the Pacific tectonic plate, and they are rarely large enough to be felt or noticed by humans.