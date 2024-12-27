2 earthquakes west of Vancouver Island recorded in less than 48 hours

The quakes occurred in roughly the same location, less than 200 kilometres west of Port Hardy

Two offshore earthquakes have been recorded in less than a 48-hour period, both located just under 200 kilometres west of Port Hardy.

A 4.0 magnitude quake struck on Friday, Dec. 27 at 2:12 a.m., approximately 192 kilometres west of Port Hardy, reports Earthquakes Canada.

According to the agency, the quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, was not felt and no tsunami is expected.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected," it said.

Prior to the Dec. 27 quake, Earthquakes Canada recorded a 4.8 magnitude quake on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) at 1:39 p.m., in a similar location, approximately 186 kilometres west of Port Hardy.

The agency said the quake was not felt and there were no reports of damage.