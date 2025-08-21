2 First Nations call out B.C. for 'colonial decision-making' in park closure

Lílw̓ at Nation and N’Quatqua unhappy with the timeline for Joffre Lakes Park closure

The Lílw̓at Nation and N’Quatqua are unhappy with the length of the latest Joffre Lakes Park closure announced by the B.C. government on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

'This is not recognition of our title and rights," says a statement from the Nations. "This is a continuation of colonial decision-making that disregards our authority and obligations to our lands."

The provincial park — also known by the Indigenous name Pipi7íyekw — is jointly managed by the Nations and BC Parks as part of an agreement struck in 2021. Starting last year, the two sides agreed to close the park three times per year. The closure in question is the third and final of 2025 and will run from Sept. 2 to Oct. 3.

The park, located on Highway 99 north of Pemberton, became such a popular destination in recent years that BC Parks instituted a day pass program in 2021. These closures are intended to allow the two Nations time for cultural and spiritual activities and to allow the park time to recover from ever-increasing visitation.

"The land was never meant to endure this degree of exploitation," the nations say. "It requires periods of rest and regeneration."

These two Nations say the closure times are a fraction of the schedule requested, which was from Aug. 22 to Oct. 3.

"Our Nations continue to face ongoing pressure to shorten our time and access to our own territories, while the province prioritizes recreational use by visitors," the Nations' statement says. "This is not an equal relationship."

The Ministry of Environment and Parks acknowledged in a Tuesday news release that this timeline had not gone over well, but that the government wanted to ensure public access to the park during Labour Day weekend.

"After careful consideration, B.C. has confirmed a schedule that balances cultural practices, conservation goals and public access to the park," the ministry had said.

The Nations contend that the land is not about recreation for them, but is used for food security and wellness.

"We need this time and space for our Nations to harvest, reconnect, and exercise our responsibilities as stewards of the land," says the nations' statement.

Because this land is unceded territory and no consultation was done before the creation of the park, the nations say the government has no right to make unilateral decisions about use.

"Reconciliation cannot and will not exist so long as governments continue to make paternalistic, colonial decisions about our lands without our consent," the nations say.