2 Good Samaritans stabbed while trying to stop a Vancouver robbery suspect

Vancouver police say the 21-year-old suspect remains in custody

Two Good Samaritans are recovering after being stabbed while trying to stop a robbery in Vancouver, police say.

Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said it was on Boxing Day, around 7:40 p.m., when two people agreed to meet in Olympic Village for a Facebook Marketplace exchange. Addison said the seller, a 36-year-old Vancouver man, believed he was meeting a legitimate buyer.

However, police say the meeting turned violent when the supposed buyer used pepper spray and tried to get away without paying for the item.

Two people were making food deliveries at that time when they heard someone calling for help and saw the suspect attempting to flee into a nearby taxi, Addison explained. A number of witness then chased the suspect down.

Addison said they managed to stop the suspect from getting in cab, and with the help of a third bystander who was running errands, they held him down until Vancouver police officers arrived.

He said one of the workers was stabbed in the hand, while the other was stabbed in the shoulder. Both men were treated at hospital and are recovering.

“These bystanders acted bravely and decisively to help a fellow citizen in need, and we commend their courage,” Addison said. “While we never want people to put themselves in harm’s way, we appreciate the quick thinking of these Good Samaritans, who worked together to subdue the suspect while our officers were rushing to respond.”

The suspect is a 21-year-old Vancouver man who is currently in custody and awaiting a court appearance.

