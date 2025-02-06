2 ice fishermen dead after falling into Fraser Valley lake

Family searched area after two men were reported late home from fishing trip

Agassiz RCMP have confirmed two ice fishermen have died at Grace Lake, after falling through the ice.

Police were notified at 11:16 p.m. on Feb. 4 that the two men that had gone out to the lake earlier in the day had not returned home.

A release from the Agassiz RCMP on Feb. 5 said that a family member went to the location where the men were thought to be, and noticed a large hole in the ice along with fishing gear, leading them to believe the men had fallen through the ice.

Agassiz RCMP along with Kent-Harrison, Mission and Chilliwack search and rescue teams deployed to the scene where two bodies were located below the surface of the ice. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) was called out to execute the challenging recovery operation.

The release describes URT as "a unique unit of expert divers who train in specialized police diving techniques, including ice diving. Their skills along with the support of SAR was crucial in safely recovering the two bodies and ensuring there were no additional casualties."

Agassiz RCMP is working closely with BC Coroner Service, but criminality is not believed to have been a factor in these deaths.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time," says Cpl. Chad Raymond, spokesperson for the Agassiz RCMP. "This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that ice conditions are constantly changing and even if you’ve tested the thickness, the weather and water conditions can make it unsafe."

Safety tips and information on ice safety can be found at lifesaving.bc.ca/ice-safety.