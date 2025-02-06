 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

2 ice fishermen dead after falling into Fraser Valley lake

Family searched area after two men were reported late home from fishing trip
Chilliwack Progress Staff
26150009_web1_210311-NTS-Police-Stop-RCMP_1
Chilliwack RCMP responded to early morning highway motorcycle incident. (RCMP cruiser)

Agassiz RCMP have confirmed two ice fishermen have died at Grace Lake, after falling through the ice. 

Police were notified at 11:16 p.m. on Feb. 4 that the two men that had gone out to the lake earlier in the day had not returned home. 

A release from the Agassiz RCMP on Feb. 5 said that a family member went to the location where the men were thought to be, and noticed a large hole in the ice along with fishing gear, leading them to believe the men had fallen through the ice.

Agassiz RCMP along with Kent-Harrison, Mission and Chilliwack search and rescue teams deployed to the scene where two bodies were located below the surface of the ice. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) was called out to execute the challenging recovery operation.

The release describes URT as "a unique unit of expert divers who train in specialized police diving techniques, including ice diving. Their skills along with the support of SAR was crucial in safely recovering the two bodies and ensuring there were no additional casualties." 

Agassiz RCMP is working closely with BC Coroner Service, but criminality is not believed to have been a factor in these deaths.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time," says Cpl. Chad Raymond, spokesperson for the Agassiz RCMP. "This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that ice conditions are constantly changing and even if you’ve tested the thickness, the weather and water conditions can make it unsafe." 

Safety tips and information on ice safety can be found at lifesaving.bc.ca/ice-safety

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Chilliwack Progress Staff

Read more

More News

Women win lawsuit against B.C. man acquitted of their sex assaults
Women win lawsuit against B.C. man acquitted of their sex assaults
Supportive housing pause floated for Vancouver has organizations on edge
Supportive housing pause floated for Vancouver has organizations on edge
Chamber of Commerce endorses B.C.'s fast-track resource project plan, wants more
Chamber of Commerce endorses B.C.'s fast-track resource project plan, wants more