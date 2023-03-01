2 injured after impaired driver rolls ‘very nice’ muscle car in Langford: police

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved

An impaired driver and a passenger in a muscle car suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in Langford in the 2100-block of the Trans-Canada Highway.

West Shore RCMP were called to the scene Tuesday (Feb. 28) at 9:13 p.m.

Police say the driver lost control on the on-ramp from Helmcken Road causing the car to roll over several times before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes.

The 2018 Chevy Camaro involved was heavily damaged and air bags were deployed.

RCMP say the driver, a 24-year-old Sooke man, showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Officers conducted an impaired driving investigation and say he was over the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration.

He was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“Impaired driving is the leading cause of collision-related fatalities in B.C.,” said Const. Andrew Matheson, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP. “In this instance, the driver wrecked a very nice car for no reason and is incredibly lucky that he did not kill or seriously injure himself, his passenger [or] anyone else.”

