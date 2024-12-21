 Skip to content
2 killed, 1 injured in vehicle crash on Vancouver/Burnaby border

The crash happened at the intersection of Boundary Road and Forest Street
The Canadian Press
The B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters is seen, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Two people are dead after a major vehicle crash in Metro Vancouver early Saturday morning (Dec. 21).

Mounties say the crash happened at the intersection of Boundary Road and Forest Street, on the Burnaby side of the city’s border with Vancouver.

Police say a vehicle was travelling west on Forest Street when it was hit by a northbound vehicle on Boundary Road.

Emergency responders at the scene attempted life-saving measures on the two occupants in the westbound vehicle, but police say both people died.

Police say the driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say its Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken the lead on the case, and the cause has yet to be determined.

Boundary Road northbound has been shut down to traffic for the investigation.

Humble beginnings to salmon lifeline: Inside Langford’s Goldstream Hatchery
Strong winds expected along B.C. as Environment Canada issues weather warnings
B.C. man in houseboat injured in targeted waterfront shooting
