2 killed in West Vancouver head-on were international students: police

Two other Indian nationals also in the vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries

Police have identified the two young men killed in a head-on collision in West Vancouver last week as Indian international students.

The 20- and 21-year-olds were riding with two other people in a vehicle along the Trans-Canada Highway shortly before midnight last Wednesday (June 26) when a vehicle coming in the opposite direction crashed into them. Both young men were declared dead.

The two other passengers, also young male Indian international students, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Vancouver police say the driver of the other vehicle was a 26-year-old woman and foreign national. They did not comment on any injuries she may have sustained or the cause of the crash.

"This is truly every parent’s worst nightmare, and the West Vancouver Police Department extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their lives or were injured in this tragic incident," Sgt. Chris Bigland said in a statement on Thursday (July 4).