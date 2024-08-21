2 Lower Mainland men injured after shooting in Trail

Both men were dropped off at the Trail hospital Aug. 17 with gunshot wounds

Police are investigating after two Lower Mainland men were dropped off at a Trail-area hospital with gunshot wounds on the weekend.

RCMP were called to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital around 1:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 17).

A 45-year-old Langley man and a 40-year-old Surrey man were in critical condition upon arrival, Mounties confirmed to the Trail Times on Wednesday.

Both men are expected to survive their injuries. Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail RCMP detachment commander, said the incident is believed to be targeted.

The location of the shooting remains under investigation.

Wicentowich said two associates drove the injured men to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.