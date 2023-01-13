2 men charged after Victoria police investigation into catalytic converter thefts

The investigation started in early 2022 after a jump in catalytic converter theft reports

Two men are facing charges after a lengthy Victoria police investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Greater Victoria.

VicPD announced Friday (Jan. 13) that the men are awaiting trial for charges of trafficking stolen property.

ICBC reported that catalytic converter theft claims in the province increased from approximately $350,000 in 2017 to over $4 million in 2021.

Anyone who witnesses a catalytic converter being stolen is asked to call police.

