2 Surrey men charged in 2018 hit and run that killed Terrace man

Two men from Surrey charged with indignity to human remains

Nearly seven years after Terrace's Cameron Kerr was killed in a hit and run on Hwy 16, two men have been charged with related offences.

Taylor Stogryn, 36, and Conrad Wierzbicki, 34, both of Surrey, BC have been charged with indignity to human remains and obstructing justice. Stogryn has also been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

This was a very complex investigation and I am proud of the work of our skilled investigators to bring us to this important point, said Inspector Mike Kim of BC RCMP Major Crime. I want to acknowledge and thank Cameron’s family, and the community, for their patience as we took the necessary time to gather the evidence and advance our investigation. The case will now be before the courts.

On November 18, 2018, at approximately 3 a.m., Cameron Kerr was walking home along Highway 16 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle just west of Terrace.

His body was allegedly rolled into the ditch where he would remain until he was discovered later that day by a passerby.

BC Highway Patrol initially took on the investigation and identified suspects from evidence left at the scene and tips from the public. Arrests were made, but no charges were laid.

The investigation was later transferred to the BC RCMP Major Crime Special Projects Unit.

Both men are expected to appear in court in the near future.

Kerr, a former member of the Terrace River Kings has been since honoured with a mural at the arena and the Central Interior Hockey League named its championship trophy after him.

