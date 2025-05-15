2 men charged in Lower Mainland drug-trafficking investigation

B.C.'s gang police force issues arrest warrants for Phi Hoang Nguyen and Jayson Vu

B.C. gang police say arrest warrants are out for two men, Jayson Vu and Phi Hoang Nguyen, charged in a Lower Mainland drug-trafficking investigation.

Phi Hoang Nguyen and Jayson Vu are facing several charges each after a drug-trafficking investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit that began in early 2023 and that led to the seizure of multiple drugs, a firearm and ammunition, cash and vehicles.

Both were arrested on Feb. 27, 2024, but charges weren't approved until May 13, 2025.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Nguyen and Vu, according to a news release Thursday (May 15). Police are now asking for the public's help in locating the two men. Anyone who has information on them is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Nguyen is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and ketamine, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm and altering, defacing or removing a firearm's serial number.

Vu is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and ketamine and purpose of trafficking ketamine.

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit say police launched the investigation in early 2023 into the activities of an alleged organized crime group operating in the Lower Mainland. Three homes were searched and drugs, vehicles, cash and more were seized.

Police seized 28 kilograms of methamphetamine; two kilograms of MDMA; 850 grams of ketamine; 729 grams of cocaine; 362 grams of fentanyl; five kilograms of cannabis; three kilograms of cannabis concentrate; a 9-mm firearm and ammunition; four vehicles; $100,000 CAD and $1,000 USD in cash; two high-end watches; and a drug press.