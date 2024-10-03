2 more youth arrested in relation to Gyro Beach beating: Kelowna RCMP update

RCMP are asking the public once again to stop sharing the video

The other two youth have been arrested and released with strict conditions in relation to a 13-year-old girl was beaten at Gyro Beach on Sept. 27.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, Kelowna RCMP stated three youth has been arrested, but there were five aggressors in total. On Thursday, officers confirmed the other youth have been identified, arrested, and also released on the same strict conditions.

Mounties are monitoring the five youth to make sure they comply with the conditions and all have future court dates. RCMP are also once again asking the public to stop sharing and circulating the video of the assault.

“The victim along with police are asking anyone who has video of the incident to please stop circulating and playing the video,” said Sgt. Laura Pollock. “We are asking everyone to abide by the victim’s wishes as the recirculation of the video is traumatic to all involved."

As the investigation continues and involves youth, there will be no further updates from Kelowna RCMP.