 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

2 more youth arrested in relation to Gyro Beach beating: Kelowna RCMP update

RCMP are asking the public once again to stop sharing the video
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham
30769199_web1_220531-KCN-kelowna-rcmp-staffing-levels_1
(File photo)

The other two youth have been arrested and released with strict conditions in relation to a 13-year-old girl was beaten at Gyro Beach on Sept. 27

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, Kelowna RCMP stated three youth has been arrested, but there were five aggressors in total. On Thursday, officers confirmed the other youth have been identified, arrested, and also released on the same strict conditions.

Mounties are monitoring the five youth to make sure they comply with the conditions and all have future court dates. RCMP are also once again asking the public to stop sharing and circulating the video of the assault. 

“The victim along with police are asking anyone who has video of the incident to please stop circulating and playing the video,” said Sgt. Laura Pollock. “We are asking everyone to abide by the victim’s wishes as the recirculation of the video is traumatic to all involved."

As the investigation continues and involves youth, there will be no further updates from Kelowna RCMP.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

More News

You can now take a BC Transit bus from Victoria to Campbell River
You can now take a BC Transit bus from Victoria to Campbell River
One person dies in Northern Vancouver Island float plane crash
One person dies in Northern Vancouver Island float plane crash
Man stabbed to death in Vancouver, woman in custody
Man stabbed to death in Vancouver, woman in custody