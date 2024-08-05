Lightning sparks 2 new fires in the Shuswap

Silver Creek Fire Department currently assessing the new fires

New wildfires have been reported in the Shuswap, with the suspected cause of previously forecasted dry lightning.

A media release from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) posted at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, stated that the Silver Creek Fire Department is responding to two lightning-strike fires. The reported blazes are in the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Salmon River Road and appear to have started " as a result of Sunday's thunderstorm activity."

The BC Wildfire Service has been notified of the new blazes and the CSRD will provide further information as it becomes available.

"The Shuswap Emergency Program is aware there were a number of lightning strikes in Silver Creek and other parts of Electoral Area D," the release adds. "If you are witnessing a fire and believe it is an emergency situation, please call 911."

When available, updates can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website.