2 new gynecological cancer centres opening in B.C., in Kelowna and Surrey

Each new centre will get 3 oncologists, Victoria centre will also see an expansion

The province is doubling its gynecological cancer care centres, with two new programs in Kelowna and Surrey.

Premier David Eby announced the expansion Friday (July 19) at Vancouver General Hospital. It's in addition to two centres already in Vancouver and Victoria.

Eby said the two new centres expand on the province's goal to prevent gynecological cancers, through vaccines and the at-home screening tests, which rolled out earlier in the year. Gynecological cancers include cervical, ovarian, vaginal, endometrial, uterine cervix, vulvar, gynecological sarcoma, fallopian tube and gestational trophoblastic neoplasia.

When someone is diagnosed, they need the best possible care, close to home, where they have the support of friends and family," Eby said.

Seven new gynecological oncologists will be working with the cancer-care teams.

The Kelowna program is expected to start in in September, with three oncologists and a team of as many as 27 full-time equivalents of new clinical and administrative support staff for pre- and post-surgical support.

The province hasn't yet said when the Surrey program will begin, but it will be staffed by three oncologists, as well as an "enhanced" pre- and post-surgery support team.

The Victoria team will also be getting a third oncologist. There will also be as many as 22 full-time equivalents of new clinical and administrative support staff and increased operating room hours.

The Vancouver team will increase to seven oncologists, and 20 full-time equivalents of new clinical and administrative support staff. The province says that since January, operating-room hours have increased at Vancouver General Hospital.

Dr. Sarah Finlayson, Vancouver Coastal Health's gynecologic oncology division head, said some British Columbians will no longer have to travel a great distance to Vancouver, away from the support of friends and family, to get care.

"Starting in September, a woman in Vernon will be able to have the same access to care as a woman in Whistler or Burnaby, as it should be."

Interior Health gynecologic oncologist Dr. Joni Kooy, who is joining the new program in Kelowna, said she's had patients who have had to make difficult decisions around their care based on their ability to travel.

"As a woman from a rural community in southern Alberta, I know how distance can be a barrier to accessing healthcare. Having care closer to home makes it easier for patients to be supported by their loved ones, to have have timely access to care and to reduce their financial burden related to travel."

Eby said in the last decade, the province has seen an almost 50-per-cent increase in gynecological cancers. In 2023, more than 2,000 people in B.C. were diagnosed with gynecological cancer, about a 46-per-cent increase from 2013.