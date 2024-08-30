2 dead, 2 others critical after suspected group overdose in Metchosin

4 people were found in medical distress at the beach access parking area on Taylor Road in Metchosin, on Aug. 30

Two people have died and two others remain in critical condition after they were found in medical distress on the morning of Aug. 30 in Metchosin.

West Shore RCMP responded to the report at 6:25 a.m. at the beach access parking area on Taylor Road. Police report evidence of hard drug use apparent at the scene.

"Despite extensive life-saving efforts of first responders, two adult females were confirmed to be deceased at the scene," said police in a news release. "Two adult males appeared to be suffering drug overdoses and were taken to hospital where police say they remain in critical condition."

The BC Coroners Service has been notified, and police are investigating.

No foul play is suspected and police say there is no risk to the general public at this time.

"Our condolences go out to the families of these individuals, as well as the witnesses who first came across the incident," said police.

Beach and road access may be restricted in the area whilst the investigation is underway.

The news comes on the same day as statistics released by the BC Coroner Service, which reports in July at least 192 people died from toxic drugs in the province.