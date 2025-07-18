2 people escape injury after B.C. float plane crash

Pilot, passenger unharmed after incident near Lasqueti Island

Two people escaped injuries after a float plane crashed on the water near Lasqueti Island, just north of Parksville.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria received a call just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 17 about a float plane ending up upside down in the water in False Bay.

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Deep Bay Station 59's auxiliary crew from Lasqueti Island and the Canadian Coast Guard Motor Life Boat base at the French Creek Marina were among those sent to assist. A Cormorant helicopter from Comox was also deployed. BC Emergency Health Services also attended after receiving a call at 9:24 a.m.

"An air ambulance with critical care paramedics responded to the scene," said Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites, who added the people in the plane did not suffer any injuries. "No patients required transport to hospital."

The aircraft described a Cessna Caravan Float plane is connected to Telus work on the island in the Strait of Georgia.

"We can confirm an accident occurred when a float plane was landing on water at Lasqueti Island this morning," said Kalene DeBaeremaeker, a spokesperson from Telus. "Thankfully, both the pilot and passenger were unharmed. We are investigating the incident."

The crash was also reported to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which will decide on a potential full investigation of the incident.