Incident involved small aircraft; airport operations back to normal

Two people were uninjured after a plane caught fire upon landing at the Qualicum Beach Airport on Sept. 16

The plane, identified as a privately registered Globe Aircraft Corp. GC-1B, was heavily damaged after a mechanical issue with its landing gear, and subsequently caught fire, according to reports.

Qualicum Beach Fire Rescue responded and put out the blaze.

Operations have returned to normal at the airport.

