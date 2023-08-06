2 properties remain evacuated for fire burning northwest of Lytton

Evacuation orders remain for two properties in Thompson-Nicola region’s Blue Sky Country.
The Stein Mountain wildfire sparked July 12 and has reached 350 hectares.
Other properties are still on evacuation alert.
There are 33 firefighters assigned to supporting structure protection.
The fire is burning approximately 15 kilometres northwest of fire-ravaged Lytton.
READ MORE: Osoyoos fire holding steady at 7,060 hectares
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on