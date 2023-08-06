 Skip to content
2 properties remain evacuated for fire burning northwest of Lytton

The wildfire is estimated at 350 hecatres
Brittany Webster
The Stein Mountain wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Evacuation orders remain for two properties in Thompson-Nicola region’s Blue Sky Country.

The Stein Mountain wildfire sparked July 12 and has reached 350 hectares.

Other properties are still on evacuation alert.

There are 33 firefighters assigned to supporting structure protection.

The fire is burning approximately 15 kilometres northwest of fire-ravaged Lytton.

