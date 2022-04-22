Two Victoria residents face charges after an April 20 protest in Langford that impacted traffic northbound toward the Malahat. (Save Old Growth/Twitter)

Two Victoria residents face charges after an April 20 protest in Langford that impacted traffic northbound toward the Malahat. (Save Old Growth/Twitter)

2 protesters face intimidation charges after 4-hour traffic tieup in Langford

Save Old Growth protest blockade on Trans-Canada Highway leads to arrests

A Victoria man and woman face charges of intimidation after a Highway 1 protest Wednesday that hampered traffic travelling north toward the Malahat.

West Shore RCMP arrested the pair April 20 in relation to a protest where four to five individuals blocked traffic by sitting on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford just past the West Shore Parkway intersection.

Save Old Growth has been conducting intermittent blockades in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo and Revelstoke since January, with the demand that B.C. stop logging old growth trees.

When officers arrived, all but two of the people blocking traffic left the roadway, police said in a release. The man and woman had attached themselves to a large metal barrel filled with concrete. Both were arrested.

While traffic was rerouted to allow a flow of northbound vehicles, the highway was impacted for four hours as police removed the individuals and barrel, the release stated.

Derek Hugh Menard, 33, faces charges of intimidation, mischief and failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking. Elizabeth Helen Stewart, 23, is charged with intimidation and mischief.

Both appeared in court April 21 and remain in custody.

