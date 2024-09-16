2 quakes rattle northern B.C. coast, no damage reported or expected

Pair of earthquakes recorded between Port McNeill and Haida Gwaii, one between 6 and 6.5 magnitude

The northern British Columbia coast was rattled by two earthquakes below the ocean floor on Sunday.

Natural Resources Canada said the first quake hit at 3:20 p.m. and measured 6, while the second came about an hour later and measured 4.5.

It says no damage was reported and none would be expected.

The U.S. Geological Survey set the magnitude of the quake at 6.5, and says it was centred at about the midway point between Haida Gwaii and Port McNeill on the northern end of Vancouver Island.

The American Tsunami warning centre said no tsunami was expected to be generated.

Ben Wilson, the food and beverage manager at the Willows Golf Course in Sandspit, B.C., says he was home on his break when he felt the ground shake, long enough to know what it was, but not long enough to concern him.

“This one was definitely more noticeable than some, but not by any means, the biggest one I’ve ever felt here.”