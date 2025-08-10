2 railway trestle bridges destroyed in Vancouver Island wildfire

BC Wildfire Service reports third bridge damaged in Wesley Ridge blaze

The Wesley Ridge wildfire is still burning out of control, although it showed "limited growth" overnight, according to an update by Madison Dahl, fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service, on Aug. 10.

The fire is listed at 590 hectares in size, but it is important to remember this number is the total area burned, not the total area that is currently burning.

Two railroad trestle bridges were destroyed in the area, according to Dahl, and a third has been damaged.

“Crews are still in the area and they are still ensuring that there is no further impact to the trestles,” she added.

Overnight, the wildfire service used a drone to scan and look for heat in residential areas on the east side of the fire.

Ground crews have made "excellent progress" suppressing the fire in residential areas, Dahl added.

There are 197 BC Wildfire Service personnel in the area, as well as nine helicopters, 13 pieces of heavy equipment and support from air tankers and skimmers.

The hot and dry conditions mean residents can expect to see more smoke “for the coming weeks and potentially the coming months,” said Beau Michaud, operations section chief for the Wesley Ridge fire, in a video update.

The hot and dry weather is expected to last until mid-week.

“Vancouver Island is experiencing a significant drought," Dahl said. "It will require a significant amount of precipitation over an extended period of time to penetrate into the duff in order to have an impact on this area.”

More evacuated residents could be allowed to return home as soon as Aug. 11, according to Lisa Grant, the Regional District of Nanaimo's emergency operations centre director. Detailed information will be provided to affected evacuees by the RDN.

Currently there are 294 properties under an evacuation order, plus 353 properties under an evacuation alert.

Nearly 700 people have received emergency support services at some point during the wildfire event, according to Grant.

The air conditioned pet trailer is still available at the Emergency Support Services reception centre located at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre. The BC SPCA is available to house pets needing a longer stay, Grant added.

Cameron Lake, Spider Lake and Horne Lake are all being used for water bucketing to fight the wildfire.

Three regional parks are closed including the Little Qualicum River Park, Arrowsmith CPR trail and Meadowood Park.

Highway 4 is not expected to be impacted by the wildfire.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused, according to Dahl.

“We are working with conservation officers, so if you have any information about the cause of the fire, please contact them at 1-877-952-7277," Dahl said. "Investigations like this take a long time to be done correctly and comprehensively."