2 serious crashes close Highway 5, south of Barriere

Barriere and Clearwater mayors weigh in on latest highway collisions

Highway 5 is expected to be closed for several hours Thursday, Dec. 28 as first responders attend two serious collisions on Highway 5 south of Barriere.

The first incident occurred 11 km south of Barriere between Carilla Road and Oliver Creek Forest Service Road.

Barriere Fire Rescue confirm members were called out at 6:58 a.m. to the motor vehcile incident.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy, District Advisory NCO – media relations, confirmed emergency crews and police are on scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 5, near Barriere.

“Initial investigation shows that a vehicle drove into an on-coming lane, resulting in a collision between it and another vehicle,” noted Grandy in an email to Black Press Media.

“Highway 5 in Louis Creek, next to Oliver Creek is closed in both directions.”

While Grandy did not update on the condition of those involved, motorists in the area have been told to expect long delays as the collision involves a fatality.

A short while after posting the first collision, DriveBC reported a second vehicle incident between Clough Road and Shook Road for 5.3 km, between two to seven km south of Barriere.

DriveBC is suggesting a detour is available via either Highway 97, Highway 24 or Highway 1. Next update is expected at 2 p.m.

Earlier this month, the speed zone at Fishtrap Canyon was reduced to 80 km/h in an effort to make the road safer. Highway 5 has been the subject of increasing political pressure as the number of fatalities and injuries continue to climb due to collisions.

Barriere mayor Ward Stamer, one of several local leaders pushing for safety improvements on Highway 5, expressed his frustration Thursday morning with yet another serious incident near his community.

“We are now dealing with another multiple fatality close to our community and the challenges that creates. The closure of the highway means all of us in the valley must rely on an alternative route that is partially paved windy and sharp corners and not a highway standard,” said Stamer. “It’s imperative we have emergency vehicle access and checkpoints so commercial semis cannot attempt to use this detour. Again it shows we need major investment in our Highway 5 infrastructure including widening, variable speed corridors and more passing lanes.”

Stamer went on to express his condolences to the latest victims.

“Very sorry for the people involved in the accident and their families especially at this time of the year. Please slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”

Clearwater mayor Merlin Blackwell said fluctuating temperatures above and below freezing as a result of climate change, as seen Wednesday night and Thursday morning, makes for challenging conditions.

“This freeze-thaw cycle is the worst case scenario for black ice, and very different road conditions based on shade, elevation, proximity to the river, etc. You just don’t know what you’re going to get Every kilometre and every shady corner you drive could be different conditions,” said Blackwell.

“Drivers need to be on their toes and drive with extreme care. But we also need to adjust road maintenance, and speed zones, in a much more rapid and flexible way than before.”