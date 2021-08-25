Oak Bay Fire Department. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay Fire Department. (Black Press Media file photo)

2 small fires mar summer season for Oak Bay facilities

District closes washrooms at 6 p.m. to combat mischief

A scorched chair was cause for concern for residents of south Oak Bay earlier this month.

It was one of only two fires related to municipal washroom facilities that Oak Bay Fire Department has been called to this year. One was near the Chinese cemetery at the playground earlier this year and more recently a blaze near Henderson Recreation Centre included a chair.

Similar small fires are not unusual whether it’s at the Willows Beach Park facilities or elsewhere in the community, according to the fire department.

Officials feel the fires were started by youth. The municipal public facilities are now being locked at 6 p.m. to discourage mischief.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay to add development tracker to website

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Previous story
Unprovoked disturbing assault on homeless man leaves Vancouver police looking for suspect
Next story
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers in fatal shooting in Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Veteran Jamie Hammond at the Afghanistan war memorial in Victoria. All was not for naught, and only time will tell how the latest changes in that country will play out, he said. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Victoria veteran says Canadians should take pride in work done in Afghanistan

The Coho ferry sits idle at the Black Ball dock in Port Angeles, Wash. (Black Press Media file photo)
Marine border opening to U.S. travellers a relief to Victoria ferry provider

Kathy Blaine, store manager of Brown’s the Florist, and assistant manager Charlotte Yardley, show part of the floral arrangement that will serve as a welcoming arch into the business when the inaugural Festival of Flowers blooms in downtown Sidney from Aug. 27 to Sept. 10 starting with a kick-off event Saturday in front of the business. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Inaugural Festival of Flowers blooms in downtown Sidney

Oak Bay Fire Department. (Black Press Media file photo)
2 small fires mar summer season for Oak Bay facilities