A collision between two semi trailers has lead to a closure of Highway 5. Google Maps shows the areas that are currently shut down to traffic. There is no detour available, according to DriveBC. (Google Maps)

2 taken to hospital following semi-truck collision that shut down Hwy 5 near Barriere

One person was in stable condition, the other was in critical condition

Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 8:49 p.m.: Highway 5 is still closed in the McLure area.

BC Emergency Health Services have confirmed two people have been taken to hospital, one is stable and the other in critical condition. There is no confirmation about a fatality.

Additional reports have been noted of a semi blocking the Heffley Louis Creek Road near Whitecroft, possibly taken as a detour around the Highway 5 incident. Drivers have stated the road is very icy. Kamscan reported crews from Sunpeaks have responded to an incident on Heffley Louis Creek Rd.

Westsyde Rd., another potential detour from Kamloops to Barriere, has also been noted as very icy and there are multiple reports of vehicles in the ditch, as well as another incident, with responders headed to the scene.

There is still no estimated time when the highway will open, and there is no detour, according to DriveBC. An update will be provided at 10:30 p.m.

More to come.

7:02 p.m.: An update from DriveBC on Twitter reminds commuters that Highway 5 remains closed between Carilla Road and Clough Rd near McLure due to a vehicle collision involving two semi-trailers.

There is still no detour and no estimated time of re-opening for the highway. DriveBC notes the next update will be at 8:30 p.m.

For more information or updates, visit DriveBC’s twitter page.

Earlier: A collision between to semi trailers near McLure has shut down Highway 5 in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the incident has stopped traffic at Carilla Road and Clough Rd and assessment is in progress. It is not known when the highway is expected to re-open, and no detour has been provided.

Reports from Kamscan on Twitter say one semi was on fire and a person is trapped.

For more information or updates, visit DriveBC’s twitter page.

More to come.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Highway 5

Previous story
Vaccinated Victoria man with mask exemption says he was denied care at RJH
Next story
B.C. Highway 8 may be worst hit, major routes highest priority

Just Posted

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage will be tried for the murder of a Metchosin man in Vancouver Law Courts. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Trial for prison escapees accused of murdering Metchosin man moved to Vancouver

A man who lives at Our Place and says he has a medical mask exemption along with being double vaccinated said he was initially denied an examination for a painful ear infection at Royal Jubilee Hospital for not agreeing to wear a mask during the exam. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vaccinated Victoria man with mask exemption says he was denied care at RJH

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the West Shore RCMP following the death of a Saanich teen Nov. 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Watchdog investigating West Shore RCMP’s potential role in Saanich man’s death

Wallace Driving School owner Steve Wallace was investigated by ICBC in October and subsequently had his driver instructor licence cancelled, after multiple allegations of sexual harassment from former students emerged. (Black Press Media file photo)
No charges to be laid against former Victoria driving instructor Steve Wallace