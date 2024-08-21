 Skip to content
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault for off-duty incident

Officers Joshua Wong and Brian Hunt no longer in 'operational roles,' VPD says
Black Press Media Staff
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Two Vancouver police officers were charged with assault on Aug. 20, 2024, in relation to an off-duty December 2023 incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two Vancouver police officers were charged with assault Tuesday (Aug. 20) for an off-duty incident dating back to December 2023. 

Officer Joshua Wong is facing two counts of assault, while officer Brian Hunt is facing one, according to online court records. 

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Tania Visintin told Black Press Media that the department immediately informed the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner following the incident and that the New Westminster Police Department conducted a criminal investigation. The BC Prosecution Service laid charges against Wong and Hunt on Tuesday. 

Visintin said neither officer is currently in an "operational role." Asked for clarification on when their duties changed and what the new roles are, Visintin only said "they are in a different role." 

"Other than that, I cannot provide any more details on personal matters," she added.

Wong and Hunt are set to appear at the New Westminster courthouse on Sept. 18. 

Wong was one of numerous officers investigated in relation to the 2015 arrest and death of Myles Gray. None of the officers involved were ever charged. 

READ ALSO: Officers told not to make handwritten notes after death of Myles Gray, inquest hears
 

