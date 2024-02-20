2-vehicle collision on Northern Vancouver Island highway claims 1 life

RCMP say they currently believe impairment is not to have played a factor in the collision

The Port Hardy RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 19 in the District of Port Hardy.

It was back on Friday, Feb. 16, when the Port Hardy RCMP received a call about a two-vehicle, head-on collision incident at the 395 km marker of the highway.

“Initial evidence suggested that a brown Ford F350 was travelling northbound on Highway 19 when it collided with a green dump truck that was travelling southbound,” stated Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a news release. “Unfortunately, the driver of the Ford F350 died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”

The RCMP say the investigation into the cause of the collision continues, however, they currently believe impairment is not to have played a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.