Crofton mill be shutting down for two weeks in November. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Crofton mill be shutting down for two weeks in November. (File photo by Don Bodger)

2-week shutdown coming to Crofton mill in November

Both the paper and pulp operations at the mill will be curtailed from Nov. 9 until about Nov. 24

Paper Excellence has announced that its Crofton mill facility will take a “market curtailment” of about two weeks in November.

A press release from the company said the curtailment is in response to ongoing global logistics challenges and will be coordinated with a previously planned maintenance shutdown of the facility’s biomass power boiler.

“Because the boiler shutdown significantly impacts energy costs, both the paper and pulp operations at the mill will be curtailed from Nov. 9 until about Nov. 24 as the maintenance work is completed on the boiler,” the release said.

“Crofton expects that it will lose approximately 15,000 air dry tonnes of paper and 19,000 air dry tonnes of NBSK pulp from this outage.”

local business

Previous story
Wastewater overflow warning issued for Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines
Next story
$50-million expansion coming for private school in Shawnigan Lake

Just Posted

A rendering of Starlight Investments’ proposed Harris Green Village redevelopment. (Rendering courtesy of Starlight Investments)
Victoria council to hear developer’s counter on Harris Green rental housing proposal

West Shore RCMP is asking for help locating a child’s special travel seat that was lost around Thanksgiving somewhere between Victoria and Duncan. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Greater Victorians asked to help find lost travel seat for child with special needs

(Graphic - B.C. Hydro)
Fallen tree cuts power to 533 at Jordan River

As a result of combined stormwater and wastewater overflows, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wastewater overflow warning issued for Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines