2-week shutdown coming to Crofton mill in November

Both the paper and pulp operations at the mill will be curtailed from Nov. 9 until about Nov. 24

Crofton mill be shutting down for two weeks in November. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Paper Excellence has announced that its Crofton mill facility will take a “market curtailment” of about two weeks in November.

A press release from the company said the curtailment is in response to ongoing global logistics challenges and will be coordinated with a previously planned maintenance shutdown of the facility’s biomass power boiler.

“Because the boiler shutdown significantly impacts energy costs, both the paper and pulp operations at the mill will be curtailed from Nov. 9 until about Nov. 24 as the maintenance work is completed on the boiler,” the release said.

“Crofton expects that it will lose approximately 15,000 air dry tonnes of paper and 19,000 air dry tonnes of NBSK pulp from this outage.”

