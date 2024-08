Wildfire crews are battling two new blazes sparked on Thursday afternoon near Burns Lake

The first, which was reported at 4 p.m. and visible from Highway 16, is burning 21 kilometres east of the town. It is estimated to be less than one hectare in size.

At 6 p.m., a second fire was spotted 19 kilometres northwest of Burns Lake.

Air tankers and helicopters with buckets are tackling both blazes, BC Wildfire Service said that night.

