 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Woman and girl dead after fall from B.C. balcony; homicide team investigating

IHIT says the two knew each other and that investigators aren't seeking any suspects
Black Press Media Staff
web1_20915316_web1_191216-snm-m-police-car-lights
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the deaths of two women who fell from a North Vancouver balcony early Tuesday morning (Aug. 20, 2024). Black Press Media file photo

B.C.'s homicide team is investigating after a woman and a young girl fell to their deaths from a North Vancouver apartment balcony on Tuesday morning (Aug. 20). 

RCMP say they were called to the building complex in the 100-block of East Esplanade Avenue, in Lower Lonsdale, at 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two females on the ground, suffering from injuries from the fall. 

First responders attempted to save the pair, but RCMP say they were later pronounced dead.

B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over conduct of the investigation. It says the young girl was school-aged and that she and the woman knew each other. IHIT says it isn't seeking any suspects at this time. It says it believes the incident was isolated.

IHIT is working with North Vancouver RCMP and the BC Coroners Service to determine what caused the woman and child's deaths. Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more