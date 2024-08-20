Woman and girl dead after fall from B.C. balcony; homicide team investigating

IHIT says the two knew each other and that investigators aren't seeking any suspects

B.C.'s homicide team is investigating after a woman and a young girl fell to their deaths from a North Vancouver apartment balcony on Tuesday morning (Aug. 20).

RCMP say they were called to the building complex in the 100-block of East Esplanade Avenue, in Lower Lonsdale, at 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two females on the ground, suffering from injuries from the fall.

First responders attempted to save the pair, but RCMP say they were later pronounced dead.

B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over conduct of the investigation. It says the young girl was school-aged and that she and the woman knew each other. IHIT says it isn't seeking any suspects at this time. It says it believes the incident was isolated.

IHIT is working with North Vancouver RCMP and the BC Coroners Service to determine what caused the woman and child's deaths. Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT.