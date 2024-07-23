2 women found dead at Vancouver's English Bay: Police

Police say neither woman's identity or cause of death is yet known

Vancouver police are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were founding separately along English Bay, one day apart from each other.

The first woman was discovered around 10 a.m. on Sunday (July 21) at Sunset Beach. Officers were called to the scene and confirmed the woman was deceased, but couldn't identify her.

On Monday, officers were called to the shoreline near the Kitsilano Yacht Club, where the second woman's body was discovered. Police also haven't been able to identify her.

The Vancouver Police Department says the cause of death is so far unknown for both women. The department is working to determine if their deaths are connected.

Investigators were in the area gathering evidence on Monday and VPD says the public can expect to see more police around the two areas as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD.

READ ALSO: Town of Jasper, national park under evacuation alert due to wildfire

READ ALSO: B.C. woman fatally struck by 2 vehicles while helping injured raccoon

