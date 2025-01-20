20 charges laid in crackdown on open alcohol, drug use in Duncan area

Weapons and drugs also seized

Local police laid 20 charges under the Liquor Control Licensing Act and other bylaws on Jan. 16 in the Duncan area.

Officers with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Community Safety Unit, Indigenous Police Services, North Cowichan and Duncan bylaw departments and inspectors from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch participated in the joint enforcement project.

RCMP and agency partners were seeking to address issues related to open liquor and drug consumption, as well as intoxicated persons in public.

In addition to the 20 charges that were laid, three criminal-code warrants for arrest were executed, with several grams of controlled substances and two weapons seized.

Additionally, police and bylaw officers made contact with 12 groups of people committing minor liquor and cannabis act infractions, and provided verbal warnings and education with regard to local and provincial laws.

“The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP thanks our agency partners for supporting this project,” the RCMP said.