BC Ferries has announced a 20-minute sailing delay due to loading issues. (Black Press File)

20-minute sailing delay from Swartz Bay to Southern Gulf Islands

7:05 a.m. sailing time affected

BC Ferries has announced the Queen of Cumberland is operating 20 minutes behind schedule.

The Queen of Cumberland operates on the Swartz Bay to Southern Gulf Islands route.

According to BC Ferries, the delay is due to crews trying to load as many vehicles as possible on the vessel.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information customers are advised to follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit their Current Conditions webpage at bcferries.com or call them toll free at 1-888-223-3779.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Most Read