20-minute sailing delay from Swartz Bay to Southern Gulf Islands

BC Ferries has announced the Queen of Cumberland is operating 20 minutes behind schedule.

The Queen of Cumberland operates on the Swartz Bay to Southern Gulf Islands route.

#ServiceNotice #SwartzBay – #SouthernGulfIslands #QueenofCumberland is currently operating 20 minutes behind schedule from its 7:05am departure lv. #VillageBay (#MayneIsland). It took extra time for crew to load as many customers as possible. ^hy — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) April 24, 2019

According to BC Ferries, the delay is due to crews trying to load as many vehicles as possible on the vessel.

