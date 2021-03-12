Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)

20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

While time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic inspired British Columbians to renovate, a recent BC Hydro report says many have regrets.

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of B.C. homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades.

A majority surveyed – 35 per cent – decided to upgrade their home’s appearance, compared to the 29 per cent who did for comfort and the 10 per cent to save time or energy.

Data accounted for 800 homeowners surveyed between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

In the Lower Mainland, a large majority of homeowners (63 per cent) thought improving aesthetics will have the biggest impact on their homes’ resale value.

“B.C. homeowners think aesthetic improvements are more likely to increase the resale value of their home, more so than energy-saving renovations or improving the exterior,” BC Hydro said in the report.

“However, aesthetic changes are often the ones most regretted, and these types of improvements may not necessarily increase or maintain the value of a home in the long-term.”

Vancouver Island homeowners were found to be the most likely to care about energy efficiency renovations and to think such upgrades will improve the value of their homes.

READ MORE: Friends do ‘amazing’ home makeover for retired police officer

More than half of B.C. residents who performed do-it-yourself renovations – a reported 80 per cent – wished they had done it differently. Top regrets included upgrading bathrooms, kitchens or floors.

In the Okanagan-Kootenays region, bathroom and kitchen renovations were the top choices for renovations, with homeowners primarily focussing on overall aesthetic change.

More than one-third of DIYers wished they used different products, spent more time planning or invested in a contractor to carry out the work.

Most homeowners spent $1,000 to $4,999 on home improvements since March of last year, while almost 30 per cent completed a small project for around $1,000. Nearly a quarter doled out $5,000 to $19,999 for upgrades.

Northern B.C. homeowners were found twice as likely to complete the high-cost renovations between $20,000 to $50,000.

While 63 per cent surveyed have found the renovation process overwhelming, most have no plans of stopping – with 41 per cent set on renovations or home improvements this spring.

READ ALSO: B.C. man’s ‘bad’ photo leads to a moment of TV fame on Ellen


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHydroLifeRenovations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family of George Floyd reaches $27M settlement with Minneapolis in wrongful death lawsuit
Next story
Stupid joke or much worse? RCMP probes loosened lug nuts in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Scott Laming and his neighbours have rallied to save the childcare facility located on the site of a proposed housing development on Raymond Street South. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Public hearing scheduled for Saanich condos opposed by neighbours rallying to preserve daycare

Proposal includes 59-units, six-storeys at 3656 Raymond St. South

Food Eco District is hosting a free, online workshop on March 15, which is geared towards teaching the basics of urban farming. The organization is also preparing to hand out garden kits for a second year. Last year, 500 kits were handed out through the My FED Farm project. (Photo courtesy of Food Eco District)
Food Eco District aims to get Greater Victoria residents planting

Upcoming urban farming workshop on March 15; garden kits to be handed out this spring

Victoria police are warning people after a fraudster posed as a CEO and convinced an employee to purchase $1,000-worth of gift cards. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fraudster impersonates CEO, steals $1,000 from unsuspecting Victoria employee

Victim purchased 10 gift cards worth $100 each

Glenlyon Norfolk School will be taking over the Oak Bay Guest House to accommodate boarding students. (Google Maps Screenshot)
Glenlyon Norfolk School to use Oak Bay Guest House for student housing

Oak Bay Guest House has run 99 years

The #MyBelmont community is celebrating its third anniversary in Langford. The 22-acre development is next to the Belmont Market, and offers both rental apartments, commercial space and condominium homes suited for first-time buyers. (Photo submitted)
#MyBelmont community celebrates three-year anniversary

The 22-acre development offers rental apartments, condominium homes, commercial space

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Police are looking for witnesses and other possible victims following two cases of vehicle wheel lug nuts being intentionally loosened in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Stupid joke or much worse? RCMP probes loosened lug nuts in Nanaimo

Car’s wheel rolls through Nanaimo park after someone tampers with vehicle wheels

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

An arrest made during an alleged drug transaction at a Nanaimo shopping centre parking lot led to the discovery of 40 litres of GHB, as well as a drug production site in another part of the city. (File photo)
RCMP arrest Nanaimo man with 40 litres of GHB in the trunk of his vehicle

Investigation leads to discovery of a drug lab in a storage locker

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

Most Read