Planned burn to combat 2023 B.C. wildfire put firefighters at risk: WorkSafeBC

'No consideration towards ground resource co-ordination was part of the planning process'

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has come under fire over use of a planned ignition in the North Shuswap in 2023 that put firefighters' lives at risk.

A 2024 WorkSafeBC inspection report states the planning of ignition operations conducted on Aug. 17, 2023, on what was at the time called the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, failed to include "adequate information or anchor points, escape routes and lookouts for ground crews who were directed to conduct ignition operations."

The report also states the "employer" did not provide "adequate information, instruction, training or supervision to the crews involved in the ignition operations which led to an entrapment incident of workers, and near miss entrapment of other workers when escape routes were compromised…"

As of Thursday afternoon, Aug. 17, the Lower East Adams Lake fire was at 10,000 hectares. With an incoming cold front expected to bring strong winds later in the day and through the night, the BCWS was concerned the fire’s southern flanks would become active and begin spreading embers beyond a guard constructed between the wildfire and the communities of Lee Creek, Scotch Creek and part of Celista. In anticipation of this, the BCWS announced plans to conduct an aerial ignition over a 10-kilometre stretch along the completed guard and transmission lines north of Lee Creek and Scotch Creek.

When proposing the ignition, a BCWS spokesperson explained they are “used commonly in situations like this where there needs to be a large amount of fuel removed in a safe and controlled manner before an almost guaranteed wildfire comes down and affects that area in an out-of-control manner." They also warned, however, that "this is a wind event that is fairly severe,” and said if there was a southern push over night, it would be very difficult “in terms of firefighting efforts, both from a structural… and from a wildland firefighting perspective.”

WorkSafeBC said fire activity increased during the ignition, and a crew of Brazilian firefighters in one truck were unable to access an escape route and ended up taking shelter in an area below the transmission lines where they "burned off fuels, parked their truck and remained there for several hours."

"Other crews reportedly had to navigate off-road and around a burning pile of logging debris when the fire overcame the escape route causing damage to some trucks and causing one truck to nearly roll over in the process."

Eleven days passed before the incident was reported to WorkSafeBC, which issued an immediate reporting violation on Aug. 30, 2023.

WorkSafeBC said from interviews with workers it became apparent a lack of planning led to the entrapment incident, and noted BCWS' own Facilitated Learning Analysis (FLA) of the incident mentions "no consideration towards ground resource co-ordination was part of the planning process."

The report also noted noted that BCWS' own Ignitions Operations Manual required an Ignition Specialist at a minimum for the Aug. 17 ignition, though there was no one involved with that designation.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, evacuation orders were issued for the North Shuswap communities of Lee Creek and Scotch Creek. Later that night evacuation orders were expanded to include Magna Bay, along with residential areas to the west.

The announcement of the Aug. 17 planned ignition prompted concern with Lee Creek resident Jim Coooperman, who called it a “Russian roulette” approach to thwarting “the beast from wiping out Lee Creek, our home." Cooperman has since maintained the planned ignition contributed to the blaze that rolled through his and neighbouring communities. Efforts by him and others prompted the B.C. Forest Practices Board to launch its own investigation, the results of which have yet to be released.

"The WorkSafe BC report confirms the concerns of most people who live in the North Shuswap, that the BCWS was irresponsible and unethical when they made the decision to do a 10-13 km long aerial ignition backburn just prior to a major windstorm without considering the risks involved," said Cooperman. "The community is still reeling from the massive firestorm that resulted from this backburn, which resulted in the loss of thousands of hectares of forest and nearly 180 homes and structures, along with severe economic and emotional stress.

"Since the fire we have been seeking accountability from the BC government. This report strengthens our case and we wonder why it remains hidden and the BCWS has not been fined.”

WorkSafeBC's recommended compliance measures include ensuring that "ignition operations are planned and conducted in a way that ensures the safety of workers and that workers are provided with the information, instruction, training and supervision…"