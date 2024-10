BC NDP candidate Sylvia Lindgren trails in second place

Early unofficial results for the 2024 B.C. general election show BC Conservative David Williams will be MLA for the Salmon Arm-Shuswap.

As of 8:26 p.m., with 18 of 28 final voting day ballot boxes reported, Williams was ahead of his contenders in the riding with 6,316 votes, totalling 55.59 per cent of votes tallied. In second place was BC NDP candidate Sylvia Lindgren with 2,948 votes or 25.95 per cent of the votes tallied.

Continue watching the Observer for further election night coverage.