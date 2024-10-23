2024 Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Campaign to begin Oct. 25

New collaboration with Amazon Canada to support Legion’s Poppy Trust Fund

Susie Chamberlain, Poppy Campaign chair for Cloverdale's Branch No. 6 in Surrey, B.C., is seen ahead of the 2023 Poppy Campaign. The 2024 campaign begins Oct. 25. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

1 / 1 Susie Chamberlain, Poppy Campaign chair for Cloverdale's Branch No. 6 in Surrey, B.C., is seen ahead of the 2023 Poppy Campaign. The 2024 campaign begins Oct. 25. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Advertisement

The annual Poppy Campaign is back.

The Royal Canadian Legion’s National Poppy Campaign returns Oct. 25. This year the Legion will have a some new features during the campaign—along with its iconic poppies being offered by poppy taggers across the country.

“We are always looking for new ways to grow our yearly campaign, and to enlarge our capacity to serve our veterans and families,” Berkley Lawrence, Legion president, said in a press release issued Oct. 18.

Lawrence said Canadians will still see the traditional donation boxes, along with the “pay tribute” tap-donation boxes that debuted in 2021, and people will also be able to donate through the Legion's national website. (Most branches have their own website, but donations will only be set up on legion.ca.)

The Legion is also expanding the campaign online this year through a new collaboration with Amazon Canada. The Legion will offer lapel poppies for the first time in a new amazon.ca storefront.

“We are so excited to present this new initiative,” Lawrence said in a different press release issued Oct. 22. “This collaboration with Amazon Canada will give us a much larger footprint and help ensure that we can distribute as many poppies as possible. No matter where people live, they can have poppies delivered to their door and help show their gratitude for our fallen veterans.”

The poppies on amazon.ca will have donation options of $2, $5, $10, and $20. All funds raised through amazon.ca will go to the Legion’s Poppy Trust Fund. That fund supports veterans, their families, and communities.

The Amazon storefront will sell other items too. Among many offerings, it will have neon window poppies, “We Remember” lawn signs, and poppy magnets. The Legion’s Poppy Store, found by visiting poppystore.ca, is still up and running and also has many items available for purchase, with all proceeds going to support veterans and their families.

“Amazon is proud to support The Royal Canadian Legion by enabling our customers to obtain poppies and other official remembrance items directly from our store," Eva Lorenz, VP of Amazon Canada, said in the release. "Amazon has always been committed to supporting members of the armed forces, reservists, veterans, and their families, and this collaboration is an extension of our commitment to this community.”

The new Amazon Legion storefront will launch when the National Poppy Campaign does on Oct. 25 and will remain open for two-and-a-half weeks until Nov. 11.

The Legion raises about $20 million dollars during their poppy campaign each year. The donations directly support Canada’s veterans and their families.

For more information visit legion.ca.