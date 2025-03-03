2025 B.C. budget will 'meet this moment': Finance minister

'We don't know day-to-day, even hour-to-hour' what Trump will decide, Bailey says

B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey says her government is preparing to release a budget Tuesday that "meets this moment" as U.S. President Donald Trump says his Canadian tariffs are set to go into effect on the same day.

Bailey's ministry will be releasing the 2025 budget Tuesday (March 4) in Victoria amid economic uncertainty under the tariff threat.

"I know the question on everyone's minds is how do you build a budget in this situation, in the face of unprecedented tariffs," Bailey said Monday. "President Trump said tariffs on Canada and Mexico would go ahead, then he said they would be paused until April 2. That made your finance minister very happy, but then he said that they would be implemented on March – Budget Day, tomorrow."

She added "we don't know day-to-day, even hour-to-hour, what President Trump will decide to do."

Prior to Monday's media availability, Bailey attended a private meeting with members of B.C.'s Trade and Economic Security Task Force.

More to come.