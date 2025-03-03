 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

2025 B.C. budget will 'meet this moment': Finance minister

'We don't know day-to-day, even hour-to-hour' what Trump will decide, Bailey says
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
250120-bpd-finance-trump-bailey2
B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey speaks in Vancouver Jan. 20, 2025 about the province's plans around proposed tariffs, following President Donald Trump's inauguration.(Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey says her government is preparing to release a budget Tuesday that "meets this moment" as U.S. President Donald Trump says his Canadian tariffs are set to go into effect on the same day. 

Bailey's ministry will be releasing the 2025 budget Tuesday (March 4) in Victoria amid economic uncertainty under the tariff threat.

"I know the question on everyone's minds is how do you build a budget in this situation, in the face of unprecedented tariffs," Bailey said Monday. "President Trump said tariffs on Canada and Mexico would go ahead, then he said they would be paused until April 2. That made your finance minister very happy, but then he said that they would be implemented on March – Budget Day, tomorrow."

She added "we don't know day-to-day, even hour-to-hour, what President Trump will decide to do."

Prior to Monday's media availability, Bailey attended a private meeting with members of B.C.'s Trade and Economic Security Task Force.

More to come. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

Related

B.C. economists disagree about help for workers as 2025 budget looms
B.C. economists disagree about help for workers as 2025 budget looms