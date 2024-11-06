2025 Sunfest lineup is already heating up

Country rocker Bailey Zimmerman, and dynamic duo Brothers Osborne headline festival on Saturday and Sunday

The heat is already on for the 2025 Sunfest, as Wideglide Entertainment announced next year's headliners for the four-day country music festival coming to Laketown Ranch from July 31 to Aug. 3.

Fans of the genre will want to get down to the Youbou 'Stompin Grounds' of the Lakenight Stage on Thursday July 31, to kick off the long weekend with Canadian country crooner Tim Hicks who hails from St. Catherines, Ont. Since releasing his debut single 'Get By' in 2012 he has had 18 other hits on the Canada Country Chart including 'Shake These Walls' and 'New Tattoo', so start of the festival right, and let his sound get under your skin.

•••

On Aug. 1, you can either enjoy 'Slow Dance In A Parking Lot' or see see Nashville-based multi-platinum recording artist Jordan Davis take the Laketown Ranch stage and sing his hit of the same name and others like 'Next Thing You Know' and 'Almost Maybes'. Davis has become known for his heartfelt storytelling and warm baritone voice — country lovers will want to say yes to this opportunity.

•••

On Aug. 2, whether you are a longtime fan, or 'New to Country' lovers of this genre will not want to miss country rocker Bailey Zimmerman take the Saturday night headlining spot. This 2023 CMA ‘Best New Artist’ nominee has been on the rise like a phoenix since the release of his 2022 break-out single ‘Fall In Love’. He has gained quite the following with other hits like 'Rock and A Hard Place' and 'Holy Smokes'. Another Saturday highlight will be the signature rugged Southern sound of prominent Floridian country veteran Chase Rice. So take the 'Ride' and 'Go Down Singin'.

•••

On Aug. 3, as the festival comes to a close Grammy-winning sibling superstars Brothers Osborne headline. This talented twosome will want to make country music devotees 'Stay a Little Longer' and have fun 'All Night'. Brothers Osborne have both multiple CMA and ACM awards under their guitar straps and are most recognized for pushing boundaries in the country genre. Also making Sunday a fun day will be country mainstays Sawyer Brown as well as Ontario’s own Owen Riegling.

This is a just a handful of the talent that will shine on stages over the long weekend. New additions to the site this year will include premium seating and glamping options. To stay in the loop, follow Sunfest on social media.

Those wanting to get a jump on Cowichan's hottest music festival can do so starting Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. when tickets, as well as event and camping passes go on sale at www.sunfestconcerts.com.