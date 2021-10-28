The planned 306-bed assisted living facility will be built on Metchosin Road south of Latoria Boulevard. (Courtesy Capital Regional Hospital District)

$205-million dementia care neighbourhood coming to Colwood

Independence, connection and wellness prioritized for future residents

The Capital Regional Hospital District board has budgeted $205 million to build a “dementia care neighbourhood” facility in Colwood’s Royal Bay neighbourhood.

Located on a five-acre lot next to the future Royal BC Museum collections and archives building, the seniors assisted living facility will be designed with independence, connection and wellness in mind.

Unlike traditional assisted living facilities, the proposed 306-bed facility will follow a “dementia care” model. As such, the four three-storey buildings will be laid out as neighbourhoods and include a hair salon, bistro and coffee shop for residents’ use. Child care facilities will also be available on site.

This kind of facility has been shown to benefit residents by encouraging socialization and independence, especially for those with dementia, the City of Colwood stated in a release.

“This new seniors care facility will make it easier for seniors to continue living within the community they know and love as they age… (and) bring new job opportunities and investment to Colwood,” Mayor Rob Martin said in a statement.

The hospital district purchased the land on Metchosin Road south of Latoria Boulevard in April 2021.

According to budget documents from the board, the project’s total cost has increased from $150 million to $205 million, “based on additional planning and costing.”

