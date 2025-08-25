21 temperature records broken or tied as thermometers soar across B.C.

Lytton was the hottest spot in the province on Sunday, with a new record of 40.3 C

Twenty-one communities in B.C. broke or tied temperature records on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

The hottest spot in B.C. on Sunday (Aug. 24) was Lytton at 40.3 C, breaking a 1958 record of 28.9 C. Records have been kept in the area since 1921.

The Cache Creek area was the second-hottest spot with a new record of 38.2 C. The previous record of 35.8 C was set in 2022. Records have been kept in the region since 1944.

Lillooet had the third-hottest temperature on Sunday, tying the 2022 record of 37.4 C. Record have been kept in the region since 1917.

It was followed by 36.8 C in Kamloops, breaking a 1958 record of 36.7 C. Records have been kept in the region since 1890.

Princeton recorded the same temperature of 36.8 C, breaking the old record of 36.7 set in 1966. Records have been kept in the region since 1893.

Pemberton hit 36.7 C on Sunday, tying the 2022 record. Records have been kept in the region since 1908.

Merritt broke the 1988 record of 36 C, with 36.3 C on Sunday. Records have been kept in the region since 1918.

That was followed by Kelowna with a new record of 36.2 C, breaking the old record of 35 C set in 1999. Records have been kept in the region since 1899.

Whistler hit 35.1 C, breaking the 1988 record of 34.3 C. Records have been kept in the region since 1950.

Vernon record 34.8 C, breaking the record of 33.9 set in 1958. Records have been kept in the region since 1900.

Clearwater reached 34.7 C, breaking the 1958 record of 34.4 C. Records have been kept in the region since 1913.

Creston recorded a high of 34.4 C, breaking the previous record of 33.5 C set in 1981. Records have been kept in the region since 1912.

Nanaimo tied a 1958 record of 33.3 C. Records have been kept in the region since 1892.

The Tatlayoko Lake area hit a new record of 32.5 C, breaking the old record of 31.7 C set in 1966. Records have been kept in the region since 1930.

Campbell River recorded 32.2 C, breaking the 2016 record of 32 C. Records have been kept in the region since 1958.

Clinton also hit 32.2 C, breaking the 2002 record of 31.6 C. Records have been kept in the region since 1974.

Chetwynd recorded 30.6 C, breaking the old record of 30.4 C set in 2022. Records have been kept in the region since 1970.

Comox hit 30.3 C, tying the 2016 record. Records have been kept in the region since 1914.

Courtenay also hit 30.3 C, also tying the 2016 record. Records have been kept in the region since 1914.

That region was followed Malahat with a new record of 30.2 C, breaking the 2022 record of 29.8 C. Records have been kept in the region since 1986.

West Vancouver tied a 2022 record of 29.3 C. Records have been kept in the region since 1976.