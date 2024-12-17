216 animal protection investigations led to seizures in 2024: B.C. SPCA

Organization says there has been a 350% increase in animal protection investigation disputes

The B.C. SPCA say that since 2019 the organization has seen a 350-per-cent increase in the number of disputes against animal removals from protection investigations.

Those disputes come at a huge cost to both the organization and the animals' welfare. according to a release from the B.C. SPCA Monday (Dec. 16). There were 83 disputes and 16 appeals in 2024, as of Dec. 10.

While the B.C. SPCA said it doesn't calculate all the costs associated with every dispute case, "it is not uncommon to see it range upwards of $1,000 for one healthy animal" during an appeal to the B.C. Farm Industry Review Board. The board is an independent administrative tribunal that hears appeals related to animal custody disputes and cost decisions made by the B.C. SPCA during an animal protection investigation.

Andrea Greenwood, the B.C. SPCA's legal counsel for animal protection services, said that despite the increases in disputes and appeals to the tribunal, the organization's decision to not return an animal is being upheld in almost 95 per cent of cases.

"This is a true testament to the diligence and care B.C. SPCA animal protection officers use while working on a file to make sure the animal’s welfare is prioritized while allowing for a fair and thorough investigation process.”

The B.C. SPCA, through the province's Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, can investigate concerns of animal distress and seize animals if they remain in distress. The act outlines legal procedures and steps that must be taken throughout an animal protection investigation and once an animal comes into the B.C. SPCA's care.

The owner can dispute the seizure in a process to return their animals.

The B.C. SPCA says when a dispute is filed, the organization must hold the involved animal or animals in protective custody for up to 90 days. They can't be adopted or provided any elective surgeries or care during that time.

As of Dec. 10, there were 216 animal protection investigations resulting in the removal of animals.