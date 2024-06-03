22 B.C. government employee emails feared hacked in cyberattack

Province says inboxes contained personal information on 19 employees

Sensitive personal information on 19 B.C. government employees may have been hacked during a recent trio of cyberattacks on the province.

The head of the B.C. Public Service, Shannon Salter, issued the update in a memo to employees on Monday (June 3). Salter said hackers may have accessed the email inboxes of 22 government workers and through them gotten their hands on the employee personnel files of 19 staffers.

One of those employees had family information in their inbox, Salter said. All of them have been notified.

“At this point in time, we have not identified that any sensitive information collected by government in the delivery of public services was accessed.”

She added that they also haven’t found any indication that the hackers have accessed specific files or used the employee information against them. As a precaution though, Salter said the province is providing the impacted employees with two years of credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The province says it experienced a trio of cyberattacks in April and early May and that it was most likely a foreign state or foreign-state sponsored actor behind them.

Salter said Monday that they are continuing to investigate the incidents alongside the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.

