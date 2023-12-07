222 impaired drivers taken off B.C. streets in 1 night

‘Light Up The Province’ initiative stopped 55,000 vehicles on Dec. 2

BC Highway Patrol took 222 impaired drivers off the roads during their ‘Light Up The Province’ initiative on Dec. 2.

On that Saturday night, 433 RCMP and Highway Patrol officers took the streets and set up 228 check stops across the province to increase impaired driving enforcement, especially around the holiday season.

In total, just under 55,000 vehicles were stopped and 222 people charged with impaired driving involving either drinking or drugs, according to BC Highway Patrol Sgt. Gerard Poitras. All of the driver’s vehicles were towed.

BC Highway Patrol wasn’t able to break down the numbers by city.

On top of impaired driving, other people who were pulled over were found to be driving without a license. A number of commercial truck drivers were also flagged for not having their log book filled out properly.

READ MORE: Crash claims life of TRU athlete, puts 2 Kelowna teammates in critical care

READ MORE: City of Kelowna receives $25M in funding for new childcare spaces