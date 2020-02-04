Hwy. 4 at Kennedy Hill will be shut down for 24 hours to allow crews to remove a bridge installed after a blasting mishap caused a rockslide on Jan. 23. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

24-hour closure coming to Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Hwy. 4 at Kennedy Hill will be shut down from 11 a.m. Feb. 22 to at 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

Drivers will be blocked from leaving or entering the Tofino-Ucluelet region for 24 hours over the last full weekend of February as crews work to remove a temporary bridge that was installed on Hwy. 4 after a blasting accident caused a rockslide last month.

READ MORE: Tofino-Ucluelet highway reopens after bridge installed earlier than expected

The blasting was being done as part of the provincial and federal government’s $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement Project.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced on Tuesday afternoon that Hwy. 4 at Kennedy Hill will shut down on Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. and is expected to reopen on Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.

“This 24-hour closure is required for crews to remove the specialized 20-metre, single-lane temporary bridge structure installed earlier this month after a large volume of rock damaged the road,” the announcement reads. “The bridge removal and permanent slope repair at this location are necessary for blasting to continue, allowing the project to stay on schedule for completion by the end of summer 2020.”

READ MORE: Heavy rain has Ucluelet mayor concerned about Hwy. 4 construction schedule

The ministry added that the 24-hour closure was scheduled to occur over a weekend to avoid blocking weekday commuters and delivery trucks.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure thanks motorists and residents on both sides of the closure for their patience. When completed later this year, the Highway 4-Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement Project will create a safer and more reliable connection between Port Alberni and the west coast of Vancouver Island,” the announcement reads.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

READ MORE: Ucluelet mayor demands Wi-Fi for commuters stuck in Hwy. 4 construction closures

READ MORE: Construction on Hwy. 4 halted after tree crashes into traffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Minister Trevena launches next ferry future phase for Island, Coastal communities
Next story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Just Posted

Conservative asks Victoria MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Victoria slated to pay $90,000 to host FIBA basketball tournament

The event is a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Search continues for missing man in Sooke River

Bodies of two other men found on Sunday

High tides keeping Oak Bay crew from cleaning junk off Caddy Bay beach

Ocean junk, boats wash up on Oak Bay side of Caddy Bay

Victoria Royals tech night brings Super Smash Bros tournament and free beer

Tech night takes place on Feb. 8 as the Royals take on the Kamloops Blazers

VIDEO: An armed robbery with missing suspects leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

RCMP looking for missing Island woman

Chelsea Poirier was last seen at her Comox Valley residence on Jan. 29

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

24-hour closure coming to Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Hwy. 4 at Kennedy Hill will be shut down from 11 a.m. Feb. 22 to at 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

RCMP special units bust drug lab in Nanaimo

Three suspects in custody after search warrants executed at two residences

Most Read