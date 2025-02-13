25 cats, one severely matted dog saved from property east of Terrace

"A devastating case of humans and animals struggling together," said Eileen Drever, BC SPCA senior protection officer

A side by side of one of the rescued cats who needs surgery on an abdominal hernia and Rufus, a Labrador Poodle whose fur was severely matted.

BC SPCA animal protection officers took in 25 cats and one severely matted Labradoodle after their owner asked for help.

“The strong odour of ammonia and feces was overwhelming. The home was not suitable for animals or people,” said Eileen Drever, senior protection officer for BC SPCA.

The home had no power, no heat and no running water.

"As temperatures plunged to –22C, survival became even more difficult," she said.

"Through tears, their guardian said goodbye, knowing it was the best thing he could do for them," said Drever. "We are thankful the owner asked us for help as he recognized he could not give the animals what they needed."

Drever asked that this story be read with compassion as "when people are struggling, their animals struggle too."

The rescue

When the Animal Welfare Officer entered the doorway, they were hit by the stench of urine and feces. Despite the conditions, some of the cats came to greet the officer.

"It's clear they have been shown love and affection in their lives," said Drever.

For the team, one of the hardest moments was helping Rufus, the Labradoodle, leave the home. Refusing to move from his spot on a mattress, his skin was being pulled at with every movement because of his severely matted fur.

Drever has been with the BCPSA for 45 years and she said the matting was one of the worst cases she has ever seen.

"This poor dog’s fur was caked with urine and feces. He was unable to see because of the matting around his eyes, and his mouth was so heavily matted he couldn't fully close it,” she said.

Rufus' transformation

“When [Rufus] arrived at the animal centre, he was so scared, trembling, panting, and pacing. He didn’t want anyone to touch him," she said.

Drever added watching him try to lie down was heartbreaking for staff.

“You could tell the matting was painful.”

The dog was immediately sent to a veterinary clinic for an emergency sedated groom to remove the matted fur, which revealed raw, infected skin underneath.

"His painful nails were so dramatically overgrown, his toes became deviated. It will be a long slow process of paw and nail care before the quicks will recede enough for his toes to correct." said Dever.

The dog was also suffering from an ear infection and a dental issue.

After being groomed, the BC SPCA team noticed a complete change in him.

"At first, Rufus flinched at every touch. But as the weight of his matted coat was lifted, he began to melt into our arms, insistent on being wrapped in a blanket and held tight," said Drever. "For the first time in who knows how long, he could feel air on his skin. Rufus was transformed."

Cats and kittens anew

The cats and kittens arrived at the centre with soiled paws, signs of frostbite and urine-soaked fur — frozen with fear. They were gently placed into warm, clean kennels to give them some time to decompress before they were slowly introduced to their caregivers at the centre.

"During exams, staff uncovered their brave, sweet natures," she said. "Despite everything, many leaned in for gentle cheek rubs, purring softly in gratitude. Even the more anxious ones seemed to understand they were finally safe. It’s amazing to see their transformation in such a short time."

It took three caregivers six hours to examine them, give them treatment and clean their coats.

All 25 cats and kittens need to be spayed and neutered and several have dental issues. One kitten has a tennis ball-sized abdominal hernia which will require an extensive surgery to repair, and another has an injured leg that needs amputation.

Unfortunately, one of the cats had to be euthanized as it was in critical distress.

For the cats and kittens, it is taking a little longer to adjust but they are showing a little more trust and courage every day, added Drever.

Next steps

All the animals are currently in quarantine and the timeline for them to be available for adoption is unknown.

BC SPCA added that if people would like to contribute to the care of these animals and others in their care, to please donate on their website.